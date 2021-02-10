Project Pai Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Project Pai has a market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $765,001.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,728,750,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,503,057,749 tokens. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

