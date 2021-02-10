Proequities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Proequities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 486.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

IYR stock opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

