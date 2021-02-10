Proequities Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $88.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

