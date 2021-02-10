Proequities Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.02.

