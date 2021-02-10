Proequities Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,107,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

