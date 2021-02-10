Proequities Inc. Has $67,000 Position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Proequities Inc. lessened its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEF. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

