Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GGZ opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

