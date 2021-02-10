Private Management Group Inc. Has $6.89 Million Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 544,750 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ardmore Shipping worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

ASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.