Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 390,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 371,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.