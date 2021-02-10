Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $359.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

