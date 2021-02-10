Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.36. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

