Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $24.92 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $24,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. 7,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.