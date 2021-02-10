Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $16.61 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

OTIS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. 28,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

