Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 579 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,893,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.79. 146,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,939. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $359.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

