Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Issues Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

PRI traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $146.80. 7,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,993. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist upped their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

