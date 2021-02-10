Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Issues Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.
PRI traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $146.80. 7,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,993. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53.
In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
