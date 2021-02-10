Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 173,090 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 173,090 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 334,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,114,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 110,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of HAL opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

