Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 352.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

