Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

