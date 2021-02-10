Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 500.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. DA Davidson cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

