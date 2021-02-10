Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 42,317 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 675.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

