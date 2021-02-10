Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.