Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,188 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

