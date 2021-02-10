Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Avangrid accounts for 2.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

AGR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

