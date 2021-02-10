Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after acquiring an additional 248,304 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 172,632 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,636,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACI. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

