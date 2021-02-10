Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EME traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

