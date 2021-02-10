Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Down 7.4%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.62. 826,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,301,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $767.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $138,249.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,405 shares of company stock worth $597,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

