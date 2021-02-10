PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.98.

TSE:PSK opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$15.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

