Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Post posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

NYSE:POST opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61. Post has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,243.92 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 14.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 8.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

