Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $2,737,000.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Polaris stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
