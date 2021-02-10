Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $2,737,000.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.