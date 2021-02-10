Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.62.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,410.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,638,090. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.15 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

