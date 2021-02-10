Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.