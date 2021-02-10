Playgroundz (IOG) Price Down 59% This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 79.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $343,746.18 and approximately $1,986.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 59% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00247373 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00086205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00069688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00095297 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063594 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.