Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.95-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,681. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

