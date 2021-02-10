Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Plains All American Pipeline updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-0.95 EPS.

PAA traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 282,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

