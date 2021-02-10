Piper Sandler Comments on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,309.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,017 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.