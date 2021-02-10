Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

CDAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

CDAY opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.78.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 18.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $2,464,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

