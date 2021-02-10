Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,822.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,662.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,115.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

