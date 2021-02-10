Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Cut to C$11.30

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) alerts:

TSE:PL opened at C$11.08 on Monday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. The stock has a market cap of C$369.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.49.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$639,423.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,040,269 shares in the company, valued at C$34,400,062.35.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.