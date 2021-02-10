Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Downgraded to “Tender” at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$11.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$13.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.38.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock opened at C$11.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.49. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$3.63 and a one year high of C$11.49. The firm has a market cap of C$369.63 million and a P/E ratio of -54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$427,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,115,369 shares in the company, valued at C$35,166,651.18.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

