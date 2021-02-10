PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.02

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.02 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 55798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUNI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

