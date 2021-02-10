Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.86-1.96 for the period.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 807,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.