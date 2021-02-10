Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 14.4%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $57.70. 1,522,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,413,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
The company has a market cap of $820.46 million, a PE ratio of -87.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.
About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
