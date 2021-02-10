Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 14.4%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $57.70. 1,522,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,413,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The company has a market cap of $820.46 million, a PE ratio of -87.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.