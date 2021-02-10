Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Down 5.1%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) shares fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.66. 2,543,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 906,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $120.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.