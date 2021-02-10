Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

