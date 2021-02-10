Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, insider George J. Pierson acquired 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,983.84 ($6,511.42).

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 122.57 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Petrofac Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 396 ($5.17). The stock has a market cap of £423.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.04.

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

