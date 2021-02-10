Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.
In related news, insider George J. Pierson acquired 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,983.84 ($6,511.42).
Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) Company Profile
Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.
Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.