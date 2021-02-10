PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.48 Million

Brokerages expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $146.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.60 million. PetIQ posted sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $762.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $773.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $930.37 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $952.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PetIQ.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 547,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

