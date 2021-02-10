Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Position Lifted by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,500 shares during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk makes up 2.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $51,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 43.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 113.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

TLK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 9,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,491. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.73.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

