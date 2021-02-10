Peony Trading Up 343.3% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Peony has traded 343.3% higher against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $313,538.64 and approximately $11,661.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can now be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,597,524 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.