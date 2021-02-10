PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $85.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s previous close.

PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $669,674.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,215 shares of company stock valued at $12,135,863. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

