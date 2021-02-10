PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Earnings Results

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.
Shares of PNNT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $380.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.72.
In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About PennantPark Investment
PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.
Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.