PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Earnings Results

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $380.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

